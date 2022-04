//Students Honored During Academic Awards Ceremony 2022

The campus community celebrated Ferrum College students during its annual Academic Awards Ceremony on Friday, April 8, 2022 in Vaughn Chapel.

President David Johns and Athletic Director John Sutyak presented the 2022 President’s Cup award to senior Arielle Eure from Summerfield, NC. Eure received the President’s Cup for exhibiting excellence in athletics, campus and community leadership, character, and academics, all while maintaining a GPA of at least 3.2. Eure will receive her Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance later this month during the College’s April 23 commencement ceremony.

Academic awards were then presented to students by the dean of their school and their professors.

A list of award recipients and honor society members follows.

See photos from the event here.