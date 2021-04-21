Students Honored During Academic Awards Ceremony 2021

Students from the School of Health Professions and Social Sciences received academic awards in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room on April 16, 2021. Malcolm Lofton photo.

Ferrum College celebrated its students during Academic Awards Ceremonies on Friday, April 16, 2021 in Vaughn Chapel and in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room. The traditional single ceremony was split into two ceremonies to accommodate COVID-19 capacity and social distancing guidelines for indoor gatherings.

Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs Kevin Reilly presided over the ceremony for the School of Arts and Sciences, which took place in Vaughn Chapel. Dean of Health Professions and Social Sciences Angie Dahl presided over the ceremony for the School of Health Professions and Social Sciences that took place in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room.

President David Johns and Athletic Director John Sutyak presented the President’s Cup to senior John “Jack” Sheehan, IV, from State College, PA. Sheehan is about to receive a Bachelor of Science in social studies with minors in history and secondary education. Awards were then presented to students during both ceremonies by the dean of their school and their professors.

A list of award recipients and honor society members follows.

See photos from the event here.

Communications Commendations

The Iron Blade Editor Commendation

Mary Stout

The Chrysalis Editor-in-Chief Award

Abigail McGovern

The Chrysalis Staff Member of the Year Award

Abigail McGovern

School of Arts and Sciences

The Hamblin Accounting Award

Lola Cannaday

The Outstanding Student in Agricultural Sciences Award

Lindsay Koogler (equine studies)
Hunter Wimmer (agricultural education)
Zoey White (agribusiness)
Jarred Collier (crop sciences)
Macey Vest (animal science)

The Outstanding Student in Finance Award

Jeremiah Valentine

The Outstanding Student in Management Award

Matthew Yarbrough

The Outstanding Student in Marketing Award

Reina Balderas

The Outstanding Student in Sports Management

Mia Holmes

Outstanding Student in IoT Lab

Mason Hamer

Outstanding Student in Programming 

Nicholas Johns

Outstanding Student in CIS Public Speaking

Helen Ogbole

CIS Academic Award

Nicholas Cook
Dakota Fletcher

The Eric Lee Baker Award for the Outstanding Student in English

Abigail McGovern

The Outstanding Student in Environmental Science Award 

Alexis Davidson
Michelle Musick
Katie Shoaf

The Jasse Scholarship in History Awards 

Demontay Wimbush
Daeshawn Barrett
Andrew Hill
Charles Tisby

The Outstanding Undergraduate Scholar in History Award

Christian Haley
Fern Stough

The Outstanding Student in Music Award

Julio Salazar

The Academic Achievement in Music Award

Kiersten Jones

The Acey-Wood-Rose Award for Excellence in Religious Studies

Lauren Ries

Outstanding Student in Spanish Award

Suzanne Maines

Douglas W. Foard Award of International Studies

Suzanne Maines

The Theatre Arts Achievement Award

Erica Leed
Alyssa Robles

The Dance Achievement Award

Sarah LaLiberte

School of Health Professions and Social Sciences

2021 Dr. Ken McCreedy Outstanding Criminal Justice Graduating Senior Award

Cayla Morgan Berry

The Outstanding Student in Health and Human Performance Award

Camden Mariotti

The Outstanding Student in Exercise Science Award

Kendra Powell

The Outstanding Student in Exercise Sports Studies Award

Jenna Janicki

The Frank Benjamin Hurt Award

Robert Sean Grande
Mikayla Thorpe

Outstanding Student in Pre-Professional Health Science Pre-Med Award

Elina Baltins
Alexzondra Mattson
Camryn Burke

The Pre-Professional Health Science Pre-Therapy Award

Joshua Greenway

The Outstanding Student in Biology Award

Camryn Burke

The Outstanding Student in Psychology Award

Alexzondra Mattson

The Jane Addams Social Work Achievement Award

Mia Brower

The Jennie West Outstanding Social Work Senior Award

Madison Brown

The Dr. Betty N. Bailey Silver Weaver Award

Mallory Scott

Delta Kappa Gamma Outstanding Woman in Education Award

Amber Scott

Charles A. and Marion C. Skinner Awards for Excellence in Education Award

Elementary Education
Sarah Ellis

Secondary Education
Jack Sheehan

All-Level
Cade Rouse

Special Awards

President’s Cup

John F. “Jack” Sheehan, IV

