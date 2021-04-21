Students Honored During Academic Awards Ceremony 2021

4/21/2021

Ferrum College celebrated its students during Academic Awards Ceremonies on Friday, April 16, 2021 in Vaughn Chapel and in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room. The traditional single ceremony was split into two ceremonies to accommodate COVID-19 capacity and social distancing guidelines for indoor gatherings.

Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs Kevin Reilly presided over the ceremony for the School of Arts and Sciences, which took place in Vaughn Chapel. Dean of Health Professions and Social Sciences Angie Dahl presided over the ceremony for the School of Health Professions and Social Sciences that took place in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room.

President David Johns and Athletic Director John Sutyak presented the President’s Cup to senior John “Jack” Sheehan, IV, from State College, PA. Sheehan is about to receive a Bachelor of Science in social studies with minors in history and secondary education. Awards were then presented to students during both ceremonies by the dean of their school and their professors.

A list of award recipients and honor society members follows.

See photos from the event here.