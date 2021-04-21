Students Honored During Academic Awards Ceremony 2021

4/21/2021
Ferrum College celebrated its students during Academic Awards Ceremonies on Friday, April 16, 2021 in Vaughn Chapel and in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room. The traditional single ceremony was split into two ceremonies to accommodate COVID-19 capacity and social distancing guidelines for indoor gatherings.
Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs Kevin Reilly presided over the ceremony for the School of Arts and Sciences, which took place in Vaughn Chapel. Dean of Health Professions and Social Sciences Angie Dahl presided over the ceremony for the School of Health Professions and Social Sciences that took place in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room.
President David Johns and Athletic Director John Sutyak presented the President’s Cup to senior John “Jack” Sheehan, IV, from State College, PA. Sheehan is about to receive a Bachelor of Science in social studies with minors in history and secondary education. Awards were then presented to students during both ceremonies by the dean of their school and their professors.
A list of award recipients and honor society members follows.
Communications Commendations
The Iron Blade Editor Commendation
Mary Stout
The Chrysalis Editor-in-Chief Award
Abigail McGovern
The Chrysalis Staff Member of the Year Award
Abigail McGovern
School of Arts and Sciences
The Hamblin Accounting Award
Lola Cannaday
The Outstanding Student in Agricultural Sciences Award
Lindsay Koogler (equine studies)
Hunter Wimmer (agricultural education)
Zoey White (agribusiness)
Jarred Collier (crop sciences)
Macey Vest (animal science)
The Outstanding Student in Finance Award
Jeremiah Valentine
The Outstanding Student in Management Award
Matthew Yarbrough
The Outstanding Student in Marketing Award
Reina Balderas
The Outstanding Student in Sports Management
Mia Holmes
Outstanding Student in IoT Lab
Mason Hamer
Outstanding Student in Programming
Nicholas Johns
Outstanding Student in CIS Public Speaking
Helen Ogbole
CIS Academic Award
Nicholas Cook
Dakota Fletcher
The Eric Lee Baker Award for the Outstanding Student in English
Abigail McGovern
The Outstanding Student in Environmental Science Award
Alexis Davidson
Michelle Musick
Katie Shoaf
The Jasse Scholarship in History Awards
Demontay Wimbush
Daeshawn Barrett
Andrew Hill
Charles Tisby
The Outstanding Undergraduate Scholar in History Award
Christian Haley
Fern Stough
The Outstanding Student in Music Award
Julio Salazar
The Academic Achievement in Music Award
Kiersten Jones
The Acey-Wood-Rose Award for Excellence in Religious Studies
Lauren Ries
Outstanding Student in Spanish Award
Suzanne Maines
Douglas W. Foard Award of International Studies
Suzanne Maines
The Theatre Arts Achievement Award
Erica Leed
Alyssa Robles
The Dance Achievement Award
Sarah LaLiberte
School of Health Professions and Social Sciences
2021 Dr. Ken McCreedy Outstanding Criminal Justice Graduating Senior Award
Cayla Morgan Berry
The Outstanding Student in Health and Human Performance Award
Camden Mariotti
The Outstanding Student in Exercise Science Award
Kendra Powell
The Outstanding Student in Exercise Sports Studies Award
Jenna Janicki
The Frank Benjamin Hurt Award
Robert Sean Grande
Mikayla Thorpe
Outstanding Student in Pre-Professional Health Science Pre-Med Award
Elina Baltins
Alexzondra Mattson
Camryn Burke
The Pre-Professional Health Science Pre-Therapy Award
Joshua Greenway
The Outstanding Student in Biology Award
Camryn Burke
The Outstanding Student in Psychology Award
Alexzondra Mattson
The Jane Addams Social Work Achievement Award
Mia Brower
The Jennie West Outstanding Social Work Senior Award
Madison Brown
The Dr. Betty N. Bailey Silver Weaver Award
Mallory Scott
Delta Kappa Gamma Outstanding Woman in Education Award
Amber Scott
Charles A. and Marion C. Skinner Awards for Excellence in Education Award
Elementary Education
Sarah Ellis
Secondary Education
Jack Sheehan
All-Level
Cade Rouse
Special Awards
President’s Cup
John F. “Jack” Sheehan, IV