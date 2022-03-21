//Storytelling Workshops Planned In April and May

Learn how to craft and tell a story from expert dramatist Rex Stephenson of the Jack Tales Players. Through observation, small group discussion, and hands-on exercises, participants will learn the basics of oral storytelling, then be invited to tell a story of their choice before a live audience.

On April 7 and May 5, the Jack Tale Storytellers will perform tales from the James Taylor Adams Collection of Southwest Virginia folklore archived at the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum (BRIM). Storytelling and opportunities for participants to share their own stories will continue on April 21 and May 19.

Open to all ages, this free two-workshop series will be offered at the Franklin County Public Library’s Rocky Mount and Westlake locations. Though the second workshop will build on the first, participants may attend either or both. Registration is not required.

Workshop #1

Enjoy a performance by the Jack Tales Storytellers featuring a folktale from the James Taylor Adams Collection and learn how Ferrum College and the Blue Ridge Institute & Museum are preserving this treasure trove of Southwestern Virginia folklore. Learn how to choose, prepare and practice, at home, a story to tell at Workshop #2.

Workshop #2

Listen to storytelling led by Rex Stephenson. Then tell your own story in an informal and supportive setting.

ROCKY MOUNT

April 7 & 20, 6:30p-8p

WESTLAKE

May 5 & 19, 2p-3:30p

The Storytelling Workshop Series is made possible through a Humanities Research for the Public Good grant from the Council of Independent Colleges and a partnership among Ferrum College, the Blue Ridge Institute & Museum, and the Franklin County Public Library.

About the photograph: The Jack Tale Storytellers: Rex Stephenson, Emily Blankenship-Tucker, Rachel Blankenship-Tucker, and Jody Brown. Their work and the storytelling workshops are part of Ferrum College’s project “Preserving and Sharing Old and New Stories from the James Taylor Adams Collection and the Public,” funded by a CIC grant for 2022-23.