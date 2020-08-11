Stan Jones
Visiting Instructor of Chemistry/em>
Office: Garber 111
E-mail: sjones@ferrum.edu
Office phone: (540) 365-4232
M.Ed., University of Virginia
B.S. University of Tampa
- Professional Development Workshop for Virginia’s Community College Stem Faculty at NASA Wallops Flight Facility-June 2015
- Chemistry Collaborations, Workshops and Community of Scholars (cCWCS): Implementing iPads in the Chemistry Curriculum Mini workshop
- Chemistry Collaborations, Workshops and Community of Scholars (cCWCS): Green Chemistry in Education Workshop
- Process Oriented Guided Inquiry Learning (POGIL) Certification in Chemistry
- National Board-Certified Teacher, Adolescent Young Adulthood Science
- Commonwealth of Virginia Standards of Learning Chemistry Content Review Committee
- Institute of Chemical Education (ICE) – National Science Foundation Fellowship
- Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation Teacher Leadership Participant
As a 31+ year veteran of both secondary and Community College teaching, I believe that all students are in need and are capable of learning. My student’s education is the passport to a better future for them and their family. I have worked on creating courses to help guide students through chemistry by concentrating my Professional Training and Graduate Education on Teaching Chemistry.