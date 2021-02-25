Snead & Lee Make Friendly Wager for 2/26 Ferrum v. E&H Game

During the next Rocky Mount Town Council meeting on March 8, 2021, the council members will either be decked out in black and gold, or blue and gold.

That’s because 2014 Ferrum College graduate and Rocky Mount Town Council member Tyler Lee and 1995 Emory & Henry graduate and Rocky Mount Vice Mayor Jon Snead have entered into a friendly wager regarding this Friday’s Crooked Road Classic football game between Ferrum and E&H.

Should the Ferrum Panthers win the game, which begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 26, town council members will wear Ferrum’s black and gold colors during the next meeting. Should the E&H Wasps prevail, the council will dress in E&H’s blue and gold.

“I really don’t want to wear blue and gold because I bleed black and gold, with a hint of Methodist red,” said Lee. “It is one of my goals as a council member to have Ferrum College and the town [of Rocky Mount] grow as partners to further students and the community. I can’t wait for Franklin County and Rocky Mount to host more ODAC and NCAA D3 championships in the near future.”

“I am ecstatic that the teams are ready for the gridiron. I’ve had the pleasure to boast the record of this rivalry since my graduation from E&H in 1995 and I’m sure the Rocky Mount Town Council will be decked out in blue and gold for our March meeting,” said Snead. “Is this a classic ‘age versus youth’ battle between Tyler and myself? You betcha. Go E&H!”

The two Rocky Mount officials are rivals, but their rivalry is absolutely friendly, with Snead remarking that Lee is “a great guy and I’m glad to see such a devotion to public service in such a young person.”

Lee agreed, noting that “Jon and I have been close colleagues for a while now, and being able to serve the best town with a true friend is awesome.”

After COVID-19 forced Ferrum College to postpone its spring and fall sports, Ferrum athletics was able to return to competition on January 12, 2021 when the men’s basketball team competed against William Peace University.

To continue support for the College’s student-athletes, alumni and fans were invited to virtually sell out Adams Stadium on campus beginning on February 15, with every $10 counting as one ticket sold. The challenge ends at game time on February 26, and the gifts support Ferrum’s general athletics or the donor’s favorite team, if designated. Visit the Ferrum College website to make a gift.

Although spectators will be limited for the game per guidelines handed down by the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, fans can watch the live-streamed game on the Ferrum College Athletics web page.