//Show Your Panther Pride with New Debit Card

8/12/2021

Ferrum College Debit Card ImageStudents, faculty, staff, and alumni are now able to swipe a new Ferrum College branded bank card, brought to them by Carter Bank & Trust.

The bank has partnered with Varsity Financial Services to bring free online and mobile banking, free bill pay, and free peer-to-peer payments to local colleges and universities. Through this partnership, Ferrum’s campus community can enroll and receive a free Ferrum College branded debit card. The College will also enjoy ongoing revenue to support its teaching priorities.

“Our partnership with Carter Bank & Trust and Varsity Financial Services will provide a necessary service to our students and community, while also benefitting Ferrum College,” said Vice President for Institutional Advancement and External Relations Wilson Paine ’07. “This is a great way to show your Panther pride.”

Learn more about Varsity Financial Services here. 

