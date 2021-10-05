Senior Grace Howell to Present During 2021 Rally in the Valley

10/5/2021

This Thursday, October 7, Ferrum College senior Grace Howell will present during the 2021 virtual session of Virginia Social Work Education Consortium’s (VSWEC) Student Rally in the Valley conference. Howell’s presentation will shed light on the intersecting barriers that women of various sexual orientations face in terms of sexual abuse and violence.

Held each fall, Rally in the Valley brings together students within Virginia’s accredited college and university social work programs to focus on current issues. Students choose the theme of the conference, its speakers, and activities. This fall’s partnership is between Ferrum College, George Mason University, and Radford University.

“Grace is an exceptional student and well-respected by her peers,” said Professor of Social Work Martha Haley-Bowling. “She is an excellent presentation choice for Rally in the Valley.”

Howell is from Keysville, VA. She is majoring in social work and currently interns with Child Trust in Roanoke, VA. She also serves as captain of Ferrum’s equestrian team and is the vice president of programming for Delta Phi Epsilon.

