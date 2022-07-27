Ferrum College Welcomes Associate Vice President for Institutional Advancement

On August 1, 2022, Ferrum College will welcome Sarah H. Bowman, JD, to the campus community as associate vice president for Institutional Advancement. In her new role, Bowman will provide leadership, direction, and coordination for internal and external communications, marketing, alumni relations, and special programs and events for the institution.

An Alleghany County native and graduate of Covington High School, Bowman received her Bachelor of Arts in history and English from the University of Virginia in 2003 and her Juris Doctor from Campbell University in 2007. Her career has been rich with experience in the legal profession, sales and marketing, recruitment, and advancement in a variety of settings including corporate, educational, and nonprofit organizations. As a professor, she also enjoys working with students in the classroom introducing them to basic legal concepts, guiding ethical discussions, and encouraging them to be engaged with the political process.

Bowman was most recently employed by Campbell University’s School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lillington, North Carolina, where she served as executive director of External Affairs and Alumni Engagement since 2020. Previously held positions at the school include director of Alumni Engagement and Health Policy beginning in 2017 and director of Marketing and Communications beginning in 2014.

Growing up in the Roanoke Valley, Bowman knows the value and legacy of Ferrum College to the region. She looks forward to working with the dedicated and experienced Institutional Advancement team to amplify the Ferrum College brand, tell its stories, and increase affinity among all constituencies. “My office will partner with institutional leadership to develop advancement strategies and lead a team that works collaboratively with students, alumni, and friends to meet these institutional goals,” she said.

Bowman and her husband, Dr. Andy Bowman, director of Continuing Education and clinical associate professor of Pharmacy Practice for the College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences at Campbell University, are both native Virginians. While Dr. Bowman will continue to serve in his current roles at Campbell University in the immediate future, they are both excited to make their long term home in Franklin County. “I grew up in Alleghany County and my husband’s family has been part of the agricultural and educational communities of Franklin County for generations. We are very happy to come home to the mountains to be a part of the invaluable service Ferrum College and its alumni provide to Southwest Virginia and beyond,” said Bowman.