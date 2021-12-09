Rotaract Club Partners with Rocky Mount Rotarians to Create Little Food Pantry in Ferrum

12/9/2021

As part of the “Feed 10 Million Challenge,” the Rotary Club of Rocky Mount and Ferrum College’s Rotaract Club have partnered to end local food insecurity.

In November, the Rotary Club installed a converted newspaper vending machine at Faith Assembly of God Church in Ferrum, located just down the street from the College. The “Little Food Pantry” will be stocked with food for anyone in the community who needs a free meal. Ferrum’s Rotaract Club will work with other clubs on campus to collect food and items to restock the pantry.

“The Rotary Club of Rocky Mount is excited to partner with the Ferrum College Rotaract Club,” said Rotary Club president and Ferrum alumnus Joey Cornwell ’02. “We have not had a chance to collaborate on a project yet, and are excited to see how this Little Pantry impacts the Ferrum community.”

So far, the Rocky Mount Rotary Club has installed six Little Food Pantries throughout Franklin County. The boxes are located at Glade Hill Rescue Squad, Snow Creek Rescue Squad, Heavenly Manna Food Bank, Essig Center, and Faith Assembly of God Church. Additional boxes are planned for two more locations in January.

“The Rotarians and the College’s Rotaract members volunteered a few hours to set up this pantry and will have numerous opportunities to add to those hours as they work to collect food to keep it filled for those in need,” said Cornwell. “The Little Pantry, volunteer hours, and the initial donation of food that’s been collected has resulted in 3,852 meals toward the ‘Feed 10 Million Challenge’ that is a major initiative for Rotary Zones 33 and 34 of Rotary International. We’ve been so humbled by Franklin County’s generosity to fill a need and keep these Little Pantry boxes stocked.”

To date, the Rotary Club of Rocky Mount and its “Moo Crew” have provided over 23,000 meals for folks in Franklin County. The Moo Crew purchases and delivers gallons of milk to local food pantries.

Ferrum College campus and community members are encouraged to donate food. Please drop off food items with Director of Career Services Leslie Holden in lower Roberts Hall, room 2. See a list of items needed here.

Read more about the Rotary Club’s endeavor in this WSLS article.

Learn more about Ferrum College Rotaract Club by visiting the Student Activities page and clicking on “Service.”