//Ferrum College Celebrates 30 Years of Summer Enrichment Camp and Offers New Crime Scene Investigation Camp

Ferrum College is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Summer Enrichment Camp this week, June 23 – 29. The camp, located on the College’s campus, invites students ages 8 – 14 to enjoy a variety of fun activities and challenging projects ranging from crafting, cooking, all things Harry Potter, living 1800 style, play writing, and more.

The first Summer Enrichment Camp at Ferrum College was held in 1989 under the supervision of Chip Phillips, director of housing and residence life, and has continued as an annual staple of summer life on campus. Phillips remarked that most of the program’s counselors were once campers, continuing the life cycle of the camp.

Ferrum College is also offering a brand new Crime Scene Investigation Camp on campus this summer from July 28 – August 1. Designed for rising ninth graders through high school, CSI Camp teaches students about the fields of forensic science, criminal justice, intelligence, and national security, and instructs them in the areas of criminal evidence, crime scene investigation, trace evidence, crime prosecution, and more. The College’s Forensic Investigation House will be utilized throughout the camp, and attendees are each eligible to win a $4,000 scholarship to Ferrum College.

