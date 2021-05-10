Religion Professor Eric Vanden Eykel Named General Editor to JIBS

5/10/2021

Associate Professor of Religion Eric Vanden Eykel has been named a general editor to the Journal for Interdisciplinary Biblical Studies (JIBS).

According to the JIBS’ website, the journal “is a peer-reviewed, open access journal [meaning that it can be read at no cost] dedicated to publishing cutting edge articles that embody interdisciplinary, social justice-oriented, feminist, queer, and innovative biblical scholarship.” JIBS “welcome[s] submissions that challenge canonical and/or disciplinary norms and boundaries or that query the field of biblical studies’ relationship to the broader investigation of human religion, culture, and literature.”

Vanden Eykel’s editorship means he will receive article submissions for the journal and search out other scholars in the field who will read the articles and make suggestions to the authors about how to improve their argument. Although his primary interest falls with articles on early Christian literature, Vanden Eykel will be reviewing all submission genres.

“My job as an editor is to help guide and oversee this process, and then to get approved articles ready for publication by helping with copy editing and formatting,” explained Vanden Eykel. In short, he and the other JIBS editors will have a part in just about every step of the publication process.

“I’m really excited to work with this particular journal,” said Vanden Eykel. “The ‘traditional’ questions that many of the journals in our field focus on are certainly valuable, but they often leave a really important question unanswered: ‘Why should any of this matter?’ One of the aims of JIBS, at least from my perspective, is to help readers explore various ways of answering that question.”

JIBS is based in the United Kingdom’s Sheffield Institute for Interdisciplinary Biblical Studies at the University of Sheffield. It publishes two issues every year. Learn more about JIBS here.

Click here to learn more about Ferrum College’s major or minor in religious studies.