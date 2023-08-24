//Recent Graduate Lyndsey Sears Attends NCAA Career Sports Forum For Student Athletes

08/24/23

FERRUM, VA, August 24, 2023 –Earlier this summer, Ferrum College graduate Lyndsey Sears ‘23 attended the NCAA Career in Sports Forum at the NCAA National Office in Indianapolis, Indiana. Nominated by Ferrum College Athletics to represent the school, she was among 200 student athletes from Division I, II, and III schools who participated. Sears networked with other student-athletes and NCAA professionals, and she explored career opportunities within collegiate and professional sports.

“It was great to represent Ferrum at such a substantial, important event. Several people have helped me during my time at Ferrum, so it was nice to start to give back to the school that has given me so many great opportunities over the last four years,” said Sears. “What was great about this event was that no matter what college or university you were from, we were treated as equals because we all chose to be there and wanted to better ourselves,” Sears continued.

Sears said her greatest takeaway from the weekend was the realization of how many different career opportunities are available in athletics. “As a small DIII school, we don’t necessarily have all of the resources that large DI, Power Five conferences have. A career that I became interested in exploring was in student-athlete development. I would be setting up programs for athletes to become more well-rounded people. This would include skills they may not learn in their classroom, such as financial literacy and finding your identity outside of sports,” said Sears.

Sears decided to come to Ferrum College after coming to a prospective camp. She fell in love with the campus and the people; she came from a small high school and was interested in playing softball, so Ferrum was a great fit. In May, Sears graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree in Health and Human Performance with an emphasis in Exercise Science with a minor in Coaching. She has most recently accepted a Graduate Assistant position Athletic Administration at Averett University while working on a master’s degree in Business Administration.

Sears also expressed her gratitude for being recognized for her academic and athletic accomplishments. During this year’s academic awards, she received the 2023 President’s Cup and Exercise Science award. “It is a great feeling to be recognized for the hard work that I have put in not only on the field, but in the classroom. It is an honor to get recognized as a student or an athlete, but to have both is extremely important to me. My parents have always raised me to be a student first, then an athlete, and my time at Ferrum has helped me prove to myself that I can be very successful at both by putting in a lot of work,” said Sears.

Sears credits a few Ferrum College professors who have been instrumental to her success. “There are so many staff and faculty at Ferrum who I cannot thank them enough for what they have done for me,” Sears said. “My academic advisor Dr. Carpenter, all of the HHP professors, Dr. Whited and Dr. Hally from the Boone Honors program, and Dajah Berger, who has only been at Ferrum for a year, but she has helped me tremendously while transitioning into the post-graduation world.”

Dajah Berger, coordinator for student-athlete success, inclusion and leadership knows Sears to be an incredible student and athlete. “Lyndsey is more than just an athlete. I will remember her for taking the time to help train youth softball players and the Southern accent and smile she brought to my office each time she stopped by my office. She is reliable, determined and one of a kind. She is one I will miss next year at Ferrum. Wherever she lands in her career, her employer is going to be truly grateful.”

Sears encourages current and prospective student-athletes to focus on their academics as much as their athletics. “One day you will not get the opportunity to play your sport anymore, but you will always have the degree that you receive at the end of your time in college. The relationships you build over your career will get you into the workforce in whatever aspect you want,” said Sears.

She also advises students to focus on their mental wellbeing. “This can include mental health struggles, or finding your identity outside of your sport. I have seen so many people, and myself to some extent, struggle with mental health and that is ok. But if you don’t focus on yourself and take the time you need or talk to the right people, you will not be able to perform to the best of your ability. Your sport should be your happy place; you should want to be there,” concluded Sears.