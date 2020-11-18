//Rebecca Crocker

Rebecca joined the faculty at Ferrum College as a Visiting Assistant Professor of Theatre and Musical Theatre in 2018 and is currently acting as Interim Program Coordinator of the Theatre Arts Department, but she is no stranger to the program. Rebecca is a Ferrum College Theatre Department alumni, graduating with her B.F.A. in Theatre Arts in 2002. She then received her M.F.A. in Acting from The Theatre School at DePaul University in Chicago. Rebecca worked backstage with many theatres in Northern Virginia, earning awards for her creative props and is sometimes found in local theatre costume shops as a volunteer stitcher. She enjoys being the “sewist of all the things” for all of the mainstage productions and has directed many shows, including, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Crimes of the Heart,” adapted Edgar Allan Poe’s “Masque of the Red Death,” for Zoom, as well as, “Edgar Lee Master’s Spoon River Anthology.” Rebecca also creates puppets in her free time and teaches courses such as Acting, Introduction of Costume Design, and Theatre History.