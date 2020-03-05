FacebookFlickrTwitterYouTubeInstagramLinkedIn

Public talk by visitor, Dr. Alba Arias Álvarez

Dr. Arias is an Assistant Professor of Spanish at Roanoke College. As part of their lecture series, VALHEN (Virginia Latino Higher Education Network) sponsored Dr. Aria’s visit to Ferrum College to talk about her work in developing a Corpus of Spanish variations spoken throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. Students were especially interested in her focus on linguistic discrimination and its effect on the Latino community. The Ferrum College Spanish program continues to participate in this important network of higher education students and scholars.

