Professional Writing Class Studies Local Child Advocacy Center, Effects of Casinos

5/12/2021

Last semester, ENG 461: Professional Writing students collaborated with the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center (SVCAC) to write two professional reports, which could be used to acquire and retain grant funding for the non-profit agency.

“Collaborations like these benefit both the College and local non-profit organizations in a win, win relationship,” said Association Professor of English Allison Harl, who led the professional writing course which was held virtually during the spring semester.

One group of students surveyed local constituents’ perception of the SVCAC’s ability to meet the community’s needs in four categories: diversity (defined in the study as “the mixture of people within the community and offices), equity (“being impartial to all who are involved”), inclusion (“equality of obtaining services and practices that are needed”), and justice (“fairness within the programs for all communities”).

After several weeks of research and the completion of the surveys, the first group found that SVCAC demonstrates strong diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice. The only recommendation the students made was that the agency find out more about those beyond the Hispanic population that speak English as a second language.

“Of course it’s not an easy thing to write about child abuse and the process alongside it, but this research has made me feel better about these situations because overall it was a good outcome with the SVCAC and their standing with the community,” said Ferrum junior Chelsea Zizzi ’22.

The other group collected data involving the social implications, particularly on children, of two casinos being built in the region, in Danville and Bristol. The students focused on the potential increase in violence, drugs, child trafficking, and other effects on children’s safety and wellbeing. This group found that violence and crime, including theft, illegal drug distribution, and child trafficking, typically increases in areas where casinos are built.

“The Southern VA Child Advocacy Center provided an experiential community partnership opportunity for the Ferrum College Professional Writing students to practice their skills beyond the classroom,” said Harl.

Learn more about SVCAC here.