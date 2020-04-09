//President Johns Invites Ferrum College Family to Join Him for a #PantherToast on Saturday, April 11

Throughout the day on Saturday, April 11, 2020, President Johns invites the Ferrum Family to join him for a Panther Toast as a way to honor each other and continue doing our part to social distance and flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19. Raise a glass filled with a beverage of your choice at any time during the day and post a photo on social media using #PantherToast and #FerrumCollege. Don’t forget to tag your fellow Panthers, professors, coaches, and other members of the campus community!

Dear Ferrum College Family,

This time of year is usually filled with unbounded energy on campus. Students gather outside Franklin Hall or at Panther Grounds to read, study, and enjoy a coffee together; there is fishing in Adams Lake; our athletic teams turn their sights to conference tournaments; and hope and excitement fill our seniors as they plan for commencement.

Yesterday, as I walked across campus enjoying the warm weather and the bursts of color, I was able to escape the crazy and all-consuming reality we are all living in. But as I continued walking, I realized that while so much of yesterday felt like any other spring day, the most dynamic part of our College was missing: our people.

Although so much about this year is different, these circumstances have brought out the very best in us. It has also provided perspective. A few weeks ago, we watched our baseball team organize its own scrimmage so our seniors could be recognized and play one last game together. Members of our campus community formed a team to collect personal protective equipment from our labs to donate to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital. And in record time, our entire campus transitioned to use online resources to continue student instruction and to work from home in order to protect our campus and the greater community.

I am filled with gratitude for the workers who risk their safety to help others and for the countless acts of selflessness that occur everyday on campus and around the world. Many of our graduates are on the front lines battling this virus and defending human life. With all of my heart, thank you.

We often say that Ferrum College’s greatest asset is its people. During these times of social distancing and isolation, it has never been more important for us to be available to and for each other.

That’s why I hope you will join me this Saturday, April 11 and raise a glass of any beverage of your choice for a #PantherToast. Throughout the day, I encourage you to share with us a photo of you toasting our Ferrum Family by tagging the College and using #PantherToast in your posts. Be sure to tag your fellow Panthers, former professors, and athletic coaches as well!

Although nothing can replace the energy of campus life in the spring, together we can support one another and the College in a unique and fun way. I look forward to toasting each of you this Saturday!

For many of you, this upcoming holiday weekend looks different than in past years. I believe this too, shall pass, and life will return to an even better version of normal. I wish you and yours a very happy Easter.

Ferrum Means Iron, and we are Ferrum Strong!

Sincerely,

David L. Johns, Ph.D.

President