//Pastor Gary Hoffman to Be Keynote Speaker for Ferrum College Baccalaureate Ceremony on Fri., May 5, 2023

Gary Hoffman, senior pastor at Faith Fellowship Church in Ferrum, VA, will be the keynote speaker for a traditional baccalaureate ceremony at Ferrum College, which will be held for soon-to-be graduates and their families at 7 p.m., Fri., May 5, 2023, in Vaughn Chapel on campus.

Hoffman graduated from RHEMA Bible Training Center in Oklahoma in 1981 and is ordained through RHEMA Ministerial Association. His many years of ministerial experience include serving as a youth pastor, helps minister, and associate pastor. Hoffman and his wife, Diane, have served as senior pastors of Faith Fellowship since October 1992. Under their leadership, Faith Fellowship Church has grown to include a local congregation of more than 1,000 and reaches more than 30 countries. The Church also supports missionary work through church-led mission trips to countries such as Nicaragua, Jamaica, Costa Rica, Brazil, Trinidad Tobago, and Dominican Republic.

The baccalaureate service at Ferrum College is one of several graduation related events planned this year as the College celebrates its 107th graduating class, which includes 196 undergraduate students and 12 graduate students. Commencement exercises will be held beginning at 10 a.m., Sat., May 6, in W. B. Adams Stadium. Virginia Secretary of Labor and Ferrum College alumnus Bryan Slater ’82 will give the keynote address.

Find more information about the 2023 commencement here.