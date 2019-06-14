//Panther PRIDE: Competition Begins in the Classroom

During spring semester 2019, 112 Ferrum College student-athletes earned academic honors: 33 student-athletes were named to the President’s List (4.0 GPA for the semester), while 79 student-athletes earned Dean’s List recognition (3.40 GPA or greater for the semester). Women’s soccer had the greatest number of students on the President’s List, with six student-athletes reaching the 4.0 milestone. Football led the way in Dean’s List honors, with 16 student-athletes earning this distinction.

Following are the list of honorees, by sport.