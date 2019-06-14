//Panther PRIDE: Competition Begins in the Classroom

During spring semester 2019, 112 Ferrum College student-athletes earned academic honors: 33 student-athletes were named to the President’s List (4.0 GPA for the semester), while 79 student-athletes earned Dean’s List recognition (3.40 GPA or greater for the semester). Women’s soccer had the greatest number of students on the President’s List, with six student-athletes reaching the 4.0 milestone. Football led the way in Dean’s List honors, with 16 student-athletes earning this distinction.
Following are the list of honorees, by sport.
President’s List Honorees
Joshua Greenway
Raekwon Giggetts
Lance Keiser
Koby McMahon
Graham Doucette
Hampus Espeland
Lacey Bishop
Layura Henley
Morgan McCoy
Carly Nelson
Cheyenne Strickland
Ametria Booker
Kelsey Mosley
Margaret Self
Hunter Tharpe
Micaela Harvey
Mikayla Cannaday
Miranda Dougherty
Brady Hentz
Jenna Janicki
Alex Mattson
Payton Stuart
Elina Baltins
Mariah Banks
Kristen Morris
Nancy Shoaf
Hailee Green
Chelsea Zizzi
Leya Deickman
Brandon Harrison
Dean’s List Honorees
Kyle Anstice
Cory Peel
Jacob Tomlin
Nathaniel Anthony
Noah Collins
Timothy Ortega
Connor Dopp
William Redd
Cortney Crawford
Gloria Wood
Emma Williams
Lindsay Koogler
Sierra Magdaleno
Raven Martin
Kelsy Mays
Cary Beverly
Hunter Berrier
Daniel Mitchell
Mark Camp
Tanner Kennedy
Adam Keiser
Brian Mann
Robert Grande
Nicolas Cook
Lawrence Baranski
Benjamin Reynolds
Quentin Wallace
Benjamin Foster
Roshun Patterson
Jeremy Quarles
Dakota Crouse
Robert Watts
Evan Henken-Siefken
John Sheehan
Alec Kendrick
Jacob Boswell
Travis Murray
Cole Lipinski
Jason Anstice
Marcus Trotman
Moore Dolue
JaKaron Timmons
Peter Khraish
Derek Thomas
Samuel May
Taylor Darnell
Jonathan Kraft
Brandon Carter
Patrick Marsh
Pedro Arrocena-Jacuinde
Brandi Woods
Arielle Eure
Kassie Widner
Haley Blaisure
Allison McGehee
Kelli Mounce
Arin Bunker
Jordan Thompson
Lauren Jutras
Megan Allen
Cayla Berry
Victoria Wagner
Alexis McCargo
Abigale Light
Taylor Dodson
Gabriella Kermon
Alexandria Dixon
Autum Murray-Burns
Cynthia Aldama
Marissa Ruiz
Katrina Anderson
Kristin Perry
Bethany Short
Charles Tisby