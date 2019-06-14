FacebookFlickrTwitterYouTubeInstagramLinkedIn

Panther PRIDE: Competition Begins in the Classroom

During spring semester 2019, 112 Ferrum College student-athletes earned academic honors: 33 student-athletes were named to the President’s List (4.0 GPA for the semester), while 79 student-athletes earned Dean’s List recognition (3.40 GPA or greater for the semester). Women’s soccer had the greatest number of students on the President’s List, with six student-athletes reaching the 4.0 milestone. Football led the way in Dean’s List honors, with 16 student-athletes earning this distinction.

Following are the list of honorees, by sport.

President’s List Honorees

Baseball

Joshua Greenway

Football

Raekwon Giggetts

Men's Golf

Lance Keiser

Men's LAX

Koby McMahon

Men's Soccer

Graham Doucette
Hampus Espeland

Softball

Lacey Bishop
Layura Henley
Morgan McCoy
Carly Nelson
Cheyenne Strickland

Volleyball

Ametria Booker
Morgan McCoy
Cheyenne Strickland

Women's Basketball

Kelsey Mosley
Margaret Self

Women's Golf

Hunter Tharpe

Women's LAX

Micaela Harvey

Women's Soccer

Mikayla Cannaday
Miranda Dougherty
Brady Hentz
Jenna Janicki
Alex Mattson
Payton Stuart

Women's Swimming

Elina Baltins
Mariah Banks
Kristen Morris
Nancy Shoaf

Women's Tennis

Hunter Tharpe
Hailee Green
Chelsea Zizzi

Women's Wrestling

Leya Deickman

Wrestling

Brandon Harrison

Dean’s List Honorees

Baseball

Kyle Anstice
Cory Peel
Jacob Tomlin
Nathaniel Anthony
Noah Collins
Timothy Ortega
Connor Dopp
William Redd

Cheer

Cortney Crawford

Equine

Gloria Wood
Emma Williams

Field Hockey

Lindsay Koogler
Sierra Magdaleno
Raven Martin
Kelsy Mays

Football

Cary Beverly
Hunter Berrier
Daniel Mitchell
Mark Camp
Tanner Kennedy
Adam Keiser
Brian Mann
Robert Grande
Nicolas Cook
Lawrence Baranski
Benjamin Reynolds
Quentin Wallace
Benjamin Foster
Roshun Patterson
Jeremy Quarles
Dakota Crouse

Men's Cross-Country

Robert Watts

Men's LAX

Evan Henken-Siefken
John Sheehan
Alec Kendrick
Jacob Boswell
Travis Murray
Cole Lipinski

Men's Soccer

Jason Anstice
Cole Lipinski
Marcus Trotman
Moore Dolue
JaKaron Timmons
Peter Khraish
Robert Watts
Derek Thomas
Samuel May

Men's Soccer

Taylor Darnell
Jonathan Kraft

Men's Tennis

Samuel May
Moore Dolue
Brandon Carter
Patrick Marsh

Soccer

Pedro Arrocena-Jacuinde

Softball

Brandi Woods
Arielle Eure
Kassie Widner
Haley Blaisure
Allison McGehee

Women's Basketball

Kelli Mounce
Arin Bunker

Women's Golf

Jordan Thompson

Women's LAX

Lauren Jutras
Megan Allen

Women's Soccer

Cayla Berry
Victoria Wagner
Alexis McCargo
Abigale Light
Taylor Dodson
Gabriella Kermon

Women's Tennis

Alexandria Dixon
Autum Murray-Burns

Women's Wrestling

Cynthia Aldama
Marissa Ruiz
Katrina Anderson
Kristin Perry

Women's Cross-Country

Kassie Widner
Bethany Short

Wrestling

Charles Tisby

