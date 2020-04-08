//Online Shoppers Encouraged to Use Amazon Smile to Benefit Ferrum College

Due to social distancing regulations during the current COVID-19 pandemic, many shoppers are ordering goods online. An easy way to continue to social distance, receive goods, and help support nonprofits such as Ferrum College during this time is to utilize an Amazon Smile account, which allows shoppers to designate a charitable organization to receive a portion of the money they have spent on qualified purchases.

Instructions for first time Amazon Smile users are below:

Visit smile.amazon.com. Designate a nonprofit. (Ferrum College is an option!) Shop!

Instructions for current Amazon Smile users to change their charitable organization follow:

Sign in to smile.amazon.com. From a desktop computer, go to Your Account from the navigation at the top of any page, and then select the option to Change your Charity. From a mobile browser, select Change your Charity from the options at the bottom of the page. Select a new charitable organization (Ferrum College is an option!) to support. Shop!

Click here for more information about Amazon Smile.