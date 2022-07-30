Ferrum College Continues Multi-Year Streak With 143 Student-Athletes on ODAC All-Academic Team

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) announced its 2021-22 All-Academic Team on Monday, July 25 and Ferrum College continued its multi-year streak of 100-plus honorees with 143 student-athletes making the list.

Any student-athlete, regardless of academic class, who competes in a conference-sponsored sport and achieves at least a 3.25 grade point average for the academic year is eligible for consideration for ODAC All-Academic Team recognition.

This year marked the third straight season the ODAC All-Academic Team topped 2,500 honorees, with 2,505 honorees across the ODAC included in the 2021-2022 list. The 2021-2022 All-Academic Team also surpassed 1,000 for the 16th straight year, and surpassed 2,000 for the fifth time in six years.

