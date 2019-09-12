Alumni and Current Students Gather for New “Social Workers Speak” Series

Ferrum College social work program students, faculty, and alumni met on Monday, September 9 in the Virginia Room on campus for the first gathering of a new series, Social Workers Speak. This series, coordinated by Assistant Professor of Social Work Martha Haley-Bowling, invites Ferrum College social work alumni back to campus to discuss their professional journey with current social work students. Alumni will provide feedback to students considering social work or interning in the field. The series will incorporate three meetings per semester.

Monday’s gathering included two Ferrum College alumnae who obtained their Bachelor of Social Work degrees at the College, and have gone on to also earn Master of Social Work degrees: Lakita Goins ’10 and Jame’E Gunter Hairston ’12. Goins is currently employed at Youth Connect in Rocky Mount, VA, and Hairston works at Piedmont Community Services, also located in Rocky Mount.

“It brings me so much joy to see our students learn and grow into these amazing social workers in our community,” said Haley-Bowling. “I have so much respect for them and their journeys that watching them interact with our students always brings me this sense of gratitude. They live Ferrum College’s motto – Not Self, But Others – daily.”

