//New Honor Society Wins Accreditation as Leadership Development Program

Ferrum College’s new honor society, National Society of Leadership and Success, won recognition from the national office for receiving accreditation as a leadership development program and achieving an induction rate of nearly 75 percent during its first semester.

Ferrum College’s NSLS chapter saw its first inaugural class in spring 2019. Out of 66 students who accepted the invitation to join NSLS, 51 successfully completed the steps to become fully inducted members of the society. To be invited to join NSLS, a student must be at least a sophomore, have a GPA of at least 2.75, and be in good standing within the college (without judicial or student accountability issues).

“I’m incredibly excited about the opportunities that will be afforded to our students as members of NSLS,” said Dean of Campus Diversity, Wellness, and Student Leadership Lynise Anderson, who also serves as the honor society’s chapter advisor.

NSLS is the first and only organization of its kind to become accredited as a leadership development program and honor society by AdvancED, a non-profit organization that reviews educational institutions to foster continual improvement. This accreditation opens education pathways to earn academic credit for achieving various levels or certification: “Having a chapter here at Ferrum will not only enhance the development of our student leaders, but will also serve as the corner stone for an eventual leadership institute for the College,” explained Anderson. “The hope is that, in the not too distant future, all Ferrum College students will receive training and certification in leadership competencies as a core component of their co-curricular experience.”

