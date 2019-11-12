New Craddock Veterans Lounge Unveiled in Stanley Library on Veterans Day 2019

On Monday, November 11, 2019, Ferrum College unveiled its new Craddock Veterans Lounge in Stanley Library on campus. The lounge is specifically designated as a space for veterans on campus, and was made possible by Army veteran and Ferrum College alumnus Greg Craddock ’92 and members of the Craddock family.

“It was a pleasure to unveil the Craddock Veterans Lounge today. My hope is that this lounge provides a place of peace for Ferrum’s veterans on campus to study, relax, and spend time together,” said Greg Craddock.

“We are grateful to the Craddock family for their generosity which has made this veterans lounge possible,” said Ferrum College President David Johns. “As we all know, courage, sacrifice, and selflessness are the qualities of a veteran, and we owe a great deal to those who give so much in defense of freedom. The Craddock Veterans Lounge is one way will be able to honor the heroes who are part of our Ferrum College community.”

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Craddock has over 20 years of experience in special operations, intelligence, and security operations. He was among the first boots on the ground in Afghanistan and Iraq. He graduated from Ferrum College in 1992 and holds a master’s degree in business administration from Liberty University. Craddock now serves as the chief executive officer of Patriot Group International (PGI), Inc. Under Craddock’s leadership, PGI earned over $10 million in revenue within two years of operation and was named to Inc. Magazine’s “Fast 500” in 2014. In 2017, PGI was selected as the Government Contractor of the Year in the $25-75 million category.

The Craddock Lounge unveiling followed a special Veterans Day ceremony honoring veterans, soldiers, and reservists, held in Vaughn Chapel on campus. Craddock was the keynote speaker.

See photos from the Craddock Veterans Lounge unveiling and special Veterans Day Program here.