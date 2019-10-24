Natural Sciences Friday Seminar Will Feature Senior Presentations on October 25, 2019

Andrew Calohan – “Creatine Monohydrate, Like Coffee for Your Muscles”

We all love coffee and we all love that boost of energy that caffeine gives us. What if there is something similar that you could use to feed your muscles every day? Creatine is the best known fitness supplement out on the market. It not only gives the muscles energy, it also helps them recover and be ready for the next day. If you want one of the best ways to build muscle – not from something that can be found in macaroni (steroids) – then creatine is the road for you.