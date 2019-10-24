Natural Sciences Friday Seminar Will Feature Senior Presentations on October 25, 2019

Six Ferrum College seniors will present their own research regarding a wide variety of topics during the Natural Sciences Friday Seminar on October 25, 2019, from 1:25 – 2:45 p.m. in Garber Hall #106. Read below to learn more about the seniors’ presentations.
Andrew Calohan – “Creatine Monohydrate, Like Coffee for Your Muscles”
We all love coffee and we all love that boost of energy that caffeine gives us. What if there is something similar that you could use to feed your muscles every day? Creatine is the best known fitness supplement out on the market. It not only gives the muscles energy, it also helps them recover and be ready for the next day. If you want one of the best ways to build muscle – not from something that can be found in macaroni (steroids) – then creatine is the road for you.
Caitlin Hodges – “Synthesis and Utilization of Polyoxometalate Compounds as Antimicrobial Agents”
Due to the ever increasing problem of antibiotic resistance, there is an acute need for a new class of antibiotic drugs. Since many current antibiotic agents are derived from bacterial cells and other living organisms, there is reason to believe that inorganic compounds such as polyoxometalates may exhibit greater specificity and reduced risk of resistance. Current studies suggest that polyoxometalates are promising compounds that can be used in an antiviral, antifungal, and even anticancer capacity.
Andrew Holden – “Importance of a GMO Tomato”
Tomatoes are one of the most popular and important vegetables in the world, with over 182,000,000 tons produced across the globe in 2017 (Food and Agriculture Organization statistic). Tomatoes are also subject to many plant pests and diseases, making it necessary to breed tomatoes that give the best defense against pests/pathogens as well as yields. The benefits of the use of genetic modification of tomatoes is reviewed and discussed in this presentation, with a focus on pest and disease resistance.
Kateri Smith – “The Rationing System and the Sustainability of British Agriculture in WW2 and Beyond”
The situation of agriculture during World War II in England was founded on the idea that the country could produce all its food regardless of a German blockade or other factors. They created a model system by using all available labor sources as well as keeping accurate data, while shifting production to produce necessary goods and foodstuffs, and having overlapping organizations that would monitor and maintain the system.
Tiyanna Washington (not pictured) – “Treating Lupus Nephritis in Adults”
This presentation will include a discussion of the treatments of Lupus Nephritis in adults.
Jessie Worley – “A1 Versus A2 Milk”
Milk is a widely used product across the world. Whether milk itself is consumed or mixed in yogurt, cakes, or cheeses, billions of pounds of milk are consumed by Americans alone on a daily basis. Who thought that there would be “kinds” of milk, though? A1 and A2 milk are two different types of milk and they are different due to proteins. Throughout my paper I will discuss what the milks are, the difference, why they are different, and the impacts each milk has on human health.