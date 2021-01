Hello! My name is Nathan Girardi, and I am from Asheville, North Carolina. I am currently a sophomore at Ferrum College after transferring in Fall 2020 from Limestone University. I am a sports management major with a minor in coaching and also play on the men’s soccer team.

I enjoying travelling, hiking, and working out in my free time. After college, I plan to go for a master’s in sports management and keep playing soccer, as well as starting my coaching career.