My name is Monet Malek, I am a freshman Pre-Professional Health: Pre-Med major here at Ferrum. With my degree, I intend to pursue a career in neurological sciences. I’m a born and raised Virginian; originally from VA Beach but have resided in Roanoke for the past 15 years.
In addition to being a member of Ferrum’s Boone Honors Program, I am also a student athlete. I fell in love with lacrosse two years ago and am thankful for the opportunity to continue playing for our women’s team. As I despise being idle, I search for as many things as possible to keep me uncomfortably busy. In Roanoke, one of these activities was working on a local rescue farm as a farmhand. As a big animal person, I loved this position and look forward to participating in Ferrum’s agriculture club.
I am appreciative of Ferrum’s many unique opportunities and am looking forward to making this place my home.
