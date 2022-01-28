///Mobile Vaccine & Booster Clinic Scheduled On Campus February 9

1/27/2022

We will be hosting a mobile vaccine and booster clinic on February 9 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the commuter lot. In order for the Virginia Department of Health to know which vaccines and boosters to stock, please sign up for an appointment for the appropriate vaccine below. This is open to the public, we welcome family members and friends to sign up as well.

Sign Up for Moderna

Sign Up for Pfizer

Sign Up for J & J

If not vaccinated and/or boosted, we encourage you to get the shot. Individuals who are up to date in their vaccinations/boosters are not required to quarantine if they are in close contact with a COVID positive individual.

Thank you for wearing your facemask at all times in doors, quarantining when feeling symptoms, keeping your distance, and washing your hands. It takes all of us working together to protect the health and safety of our community. As always, reach out if you have any questions or concerns about our COVID-19 mitigation efforts on campus.

Stay healthy!

Angie Dahl, Ph.D.

Vice President of Student Development and Campus Life

Associate Professor of Psychology

Ferrum College

Roberts 15

Ferrum, VA 24088

(540)365-4404