Members of Boone Honors Program Honored

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, members of the Boone Honors Program (BHP) were honored during a banquet held in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room from 6 – 8:00 p.m. The evening opened with a welcome from BHP Director and Professor of English Lana Whited, greetings by President David Johns, and an invocation by Professor of Religion David Howell, founding director of the Boone Honors Program.

Following dinner, Steering Committee and Honors Advisory Council members were recognized. Next, Whited and Assistant BHP Director Ed Hally gave special recognition to fourteen graduating seniors—nine of whom were student athletes—who were honored as BHP Medallion recipients.

Honored seniors chose a professor, not necessarily in their field of study, to share comments about the senior’s time at Ferrum College as they progressed through coursework. There were stories, hugs, a few tears, and lots of laughter. Vice President for Academic Affairs Kevin Reilly closed the program with heartfelt well wishes to the soon-to-be-graduates.

The Boone Honors Program was established in 2001 under the direction of Howell, and is named in honor of former Ferrum College President Jerry Boone and his wife, Shirley.

See photos from the event on the College’s Flickr album.

Boone Honors Program Seniors:

Madison Cogle ’22: Bachelor of Science in Liberal Studies (Agriculture, Biology, One Health)

Sebastian Dexter ’22: Bachelor of Science in Pre-Professional Health Sciences (Pre-Med), Minor in Biology

Sarah Estes ’22: Bachelor of Science in Pre-Professional Health Sciences (Pre-Med)

Arielle Eure ’22: Bachelor of Science in Health & Human Performance (Exercise Science)

Savannah Farris ’22: Bachelor of Science in Pre-Professional Health Sciences (General) and Biology, Minor in One Health

Abigail Hayes ’22: Bachelor of Science in Pre-Professional Health Sciences (Pre-Med) and Chemistry

Brady Hentz ’22: Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice (Criminology) and Spanish, Minor in Psychology

Cole Lipinski ’22: Bachelor of Science in Health & Human Performance (Exercise Science), Minor in Coaching

Brandon Mullins ’22: Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education (English), Minor in Spanish

Amber Osborne ’22: Bachelor of Science in Pre-Professional Health Sciences (Pre-Vet) and Biology, Minor in Chemistry

Carlton Redd ’22: Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice (Forensic Investigation)

Deontae Reed ’22: Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice (Criminology), Minor in Spanish

Hunter Tharpe ’22: Bachelor of Science in Pre-Professional Health Sciences (Pre-Med), Minors in Biology and Chemistry

Madison Wright ’22: Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, Minor in Forensic Science