My name is Madison Cogle and I’m from Charles Town, West Virginia where I grew up on a small family farm raising and showing beef cattle and sheep. I am an active member of Jefferson County (WV) 4-H and enjoy counselling Tri-County Camp for the younger members, as well as attending camp every summer. I graduated from Washington High School in 2019. I love baking, working with animals, spending time with my friends and family, and watching The Great British Baking Show. At Ferrum, I am currently an Agriculture Major with my concentration being Animal Science and a minor in One Health. I am working towards additional concentrations and a Minor in Spanish. I am also the ICC Representative for the Ferrum Agriculture Club and Collegiate Young Farmers, and a member of Rotaract. After my undergraduate degree, I hope to attend vet school and become a large animal veterinarian.