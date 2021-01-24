I’m Madison Cline, a freshman here from Christiansburg, Virginia. I am majoring in Agricultural Sciences with an emphasis in Horticulture. I’m not completely certain about my career plans yet. I might get a Master’s and go into plant breeding or work in a nursery after I graduate from Ferrum College.

My only co-curricular so far is the Agriculture Club. I’m also a member of the Board Game Club and play the clarinet in the marching band. My hobbies include reading, writing, working out, playing the piano, and gardening.