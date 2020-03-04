Ferrum College students participated in the Lunar New Year celebration at the Taubman Art Museum in Roanoke. The Lunar New year is celebrated in various Asian countries and occurs on the first full moon of the lunar year according to the traditional calendar. Each year is represented by an animal, and this is the Year of the Rat, and people born on this year are shrewd and resourceful.

We watched performances of dances, music, and martial arts, and learned about art projects and different foods, and then we went to get ice cream at Roanoke’s famous Blue Cow Ice Cream.