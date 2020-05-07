Kimberly Brown Hired as Founding Chair of Division of Nursing at Ferrum College

In second grade, Dr. Kimberly Brown knew she wanted to be a nurse. “To be able to impart kindness and compassion on others in a time of need is rewarding,” she said. “I never considered another career path.”

Brown’s career path eventually led her to Ferrum College, to become the founding chair of the College’s new Division of Nursing. In fall 2020, the College will offer a completely online post-licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). The coursework will allow students already holding licensure as a registered nurse to complete their BSN in as little as 18 months.

“The Division of Nursing at Ferrum College will offer vital educational pathways that will facilitate growth for nurses who are seeking new opportunities in a career that has no limits,” said Brown. “Completion of the BSN affords students an evidence-based lens through which to view healthcare as well as global and domestic challenges, with an emphasis on how they may serve within that context.”

“Nurses are scientists, innovators, and thought leaders. There has never been a better time to choose to advance ones formal education in nursing,” she explained.

Brown arrives at Ferrum with almost 30 years experience in healthcare operations and higher education. After receiving her Associate Degree in Nursing in 1992 from Jefferson College of Health Sciences, Brown was hired as a registered nurse at Carilion Clinic where she remained until January 2010, serving in various capacities including education consulting and unit direction.

During her time at Carilion Clinic, she also earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1998 and a Master of Science in Nursing in 2008. In January 2010, Brown became an adjunct faculty member at Jefferson College of Health Sciences, which began a decade-long career in higher education at institutions including Liberty, Radford, and James Madison Universities. In 2012, she earned her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Case Western Reserve University in Ohio.

Brown is also current member of the Virginia Nursing Education Commission and co-chairs a committee on academic-practice partnerships.

“Dr. Brown brings knowledge of the nursing profession along with vision and a commitment to meeting the healthcare needs of our community,” said Dean of Health Professions and Social Sciences Angie Dahl.

“It is my privilege to create learning situations for students in which they are nurtured, challenged, praised, and successful,” said Brown. “Nursing is a career path that can take students places they never before imagined, literally and figuratively.”

Brown is originally from Virginia and is the mother to two teenage daughters. She describes herself as an animal lover and advocate, an amateur chef and home entertainer, and takes some of her best naps on the beach.

Learn more about the new online RN to BSN program here.