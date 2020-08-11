//Katherine Grimes

“Introduction to Literary Studies.” Textbook for English 200: Introduction to Literary Studies at Ferrum College.

Editor of Critical Insights: The Outsiders. Grey House, May 2018.

“S. E. Hinton’s The Outsiders and Theories of Moral Development,” in Critical Insights: The Outsiders.

With Lana A. Whited, “Critical Reception: The Outsiders,” in Critical Insights: The Outsiders.

With Lana A. Whited, editor of Critical Insights: Harry Potter. Grey House, July 2015.

“’Contemporary’ Is Not ‘Modern’: The Harry Potter Series as a Sampler of Western Literary Traditions.” In Critical Insights: Harry Potter.

Introduction to Critical Insights: Harry Potter.

“Harry Potter: Fairy Tale Prince, Real Boy, and Archetypal Hero.”

Contemporary Literary Criticism. ed. Jeffrey W. Hunter. Vol. 217. Detroit:

Thomson Gale, 2006. Rpt. from The Ivory Tower and Harry Potter, ed.

Lana A. Whited, University of Missouri Press, 2002; paperback edition 2004.

“Harry Potter: A Rankian Take on the Hero of Hogwarts.” Introduction to Mythology: Contemporary Approaches to Classical and World Myths, 2nd Ed. Eva M. Thury. New York: Oxford UP, 2009 and 3rd ed. Ed. Eva M. Thury and Margaret K. Devinney. New York: Oxford UP, 2012. Essay adapted from “Harry Potter: Fairy Tale Prince, Real Boy, and Archetypal Hero.” The Ivory Tower and Harry Potter, ed. Lana A. Whited, University of Missouri Press, 2002; paperback edition 2004.

“Bill and Vera Clever.” Oxford Encyclopedia of Children’s Literature. Ed. Jack Zipes. Oxford UP, 2006.