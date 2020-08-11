M. Katherine Grimes
Assistant Professor
Office: Britt 209
Email: kgrimes@ferrum.edu
Office phone: (540) 365-4264
Personal web page: None listed
Teaching at Ferrum since: 1991
Message from M. Katherine Grimes:
Feel free to contact me at kgrimes@ferrum.edu if you have questions or comments about the English program at Ferrum College or about Southern or African American literature.
B. A. summa cum laude in English and psychology, Catawba College
M.A. in English literature, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Ph.D. in English with major in twentieth century British and American literature, University of North Carolina at Greensboro
ENG 100: Fundamentals of Writing
ENG 101: Composition and Rhetoric
ENG 102: Composition and Research
ENG 141-442: Creative Arts Practicum
ENG 200: Introduction to Literary Studies
ENG 204: British Literature II
ENG 205: American Literature I
ENG 206: American Literature II
ENG 345: American Literature 1815-1865
ENG 401: Literary Criticism
ENG 428: Contemporary Literature and Film
HON 210: Reason and the Individual
“Introduction to Literary Studies.” Textbook for English 200: Introduction to Literary Studies at Ferrum College.
Editor of Critical Insights: The Outsiders. Grey House, May 2018.
“S. E. Hinton’s The Outsiders and Theories of Moral Development,” in Critical Insights: The Outsiders.
With Lana A. Whited, “Critical Reception: The Outsiders,” in Critical Insights: The Outsiders.
With Lana A. Whited, editor of Critical Insights: Harry Potter. Grey House, July 2015.
“’Contemporary’ Is Not ‘Modern’: The Harry Potter Series as a Sampler of Western Literary Traditions.” In Critical Insights: Harry Potter.
Introduction to Critical Insights: Harry Potter.
“Harry Potter: Fairy Tale Prince, Real Boy, and Archetypal Hero.”
Contemporary Literary Criticism. ed. Jeffrey W. Hunter. Vol. 217. Detroit:
Thomson Gale, 2006. Rpt. from The Ivory Tower and Harry Potter, ed.
Lana A. Whited, University of Missouri Press, 2002; paperback edition 2004.
“Harry Potter: A Rankian Take on the Hero of Hogwarts.” Introduction to Mythology: Contemporary Approaches to Classical and World Myths, 2nd Ed. Eva M. Thury. New York: Oxford UP, 2009 and 3rd ed. Ed. Eva M. Thury and Margaret K. Devinney. New York: Oxford UP, 2012. Essay adapted from “Harry Potter: Fairy Tale Prince, Real Boy, and Archetypal Hero.” The Ivory Tower and Harry Potter, ed. Lana A. Whited, University of Missouri Press, 2002; paperback edition 2004.
“Bill and Vera Clever.” Oxford Encyclopedia of Children’s Literature. Ed. Jack Zipes. Oxford UP, 2006.
Southern literature
Moral development
Maturation literature
Historic literary and artistic periods