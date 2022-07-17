Boone Honors Program Member Jess Bollinger ’23 Travels the World In Pursuit of Education

Ferrum College senior and Boone Honors Program member Jess Bollinger ’23 is double majoring in History and Political Science and has three minors: Psychology, Sociology and International Studies, with an emphasis in human rights. A resident of Bedford, Virginia, Bollinger is an ambassador for the Admissions Office, works for the school’s groundskeeping crew, and has been a member of the Ferrum College Women’s Basketball team for three years.

During the May 2022 experiential term, Bollinger traveled to Rome, Italy, to participate in HIS 297: An American in Rome, utilizing a travel scholarship provided by the Boone Honors Program. She recently returned from a summer term study abroad experience at the University of Limerick in Limerick, Ireland, where she participated in a three-week activism and campaigning class. The course, led by speakers and activists, required students to develop their own campaigns within small groups. Bollinger hopes to use the skills she acquired in her future career and journey toward being a global citizen and activist. This fall, she will attend the University of Westminster in London, England as an exchange student, where she will complete the required courses to finish her history major.

Assistant Professor of Sociology Susan Mead knows she will have a very good class when she sees Bollinger seated in her classroom the first day of the semester. “Ever since we met in Ferrum’s Appalachian Cluster program her first semester, I have been able to count on Jess to ask the hard questions, to speak up against injustice, and to give her all to every task at hand,” said Mead. “Jess is both a realist and an idealist: she helps her fellow students understand difficult circumstances others face in everyday life, while dreaming of ways she and others can make a difference in those lives. From day one, Jess has created a path for herself to make an impact on individuals, and in communities, worldwide. I cannot wait to see where she will go next!”

Bollinger was recently awarded the Richard L. Smith Academic Enrichment Scholarship, which honors the memory of Ferrum College history professor Richard L. Smith. Recognizing Dr. Smith’s vast scholarship in world history, the award is presented annually by the history department to a student who has demonstrated academic excellence, intellectual rigor, and a keen interest in academic research or engaging with other cultures.

While Bollinger is undecided about all she wants to do in the future, she recognizes the importance of using her education to help better the world. She plans to join the Peace Corp upon graduation for at least a two-year term. It is also her desire to go into the United Nations and work in the Humanitarian Aid department. In her free time, Bollinger enjoys traveling, working out, learning new languages and cultures, advocating, exploring nature, watching Harry Potter films, learning, and hanging out with friends, family, and pets.

Bollinger reflected on how the Boone Honors Program has impacted her life, the extra opportunities the program has added to her educational experience at Ferrum College, and how honors education will benefit her upon graduation and beyond. “While being in Honors, I have had the opportunity to take classes outside of what I need for my majors. I think these classes have been a great opportunity for me to learn more about the outside world in my nation, as well as others. I absolutely love learning, especially pertaining to different languages, cultures, and societies. These classes, as well as the opportunity to study abroad, are very beneficial for me,” said Bollinger.

The travel scholarship provided by the Boone Honors Program allowed Bollinger to study in both Ireland and Italy, which she would not have been able to accomplish without the program’s support. The scholarship covered most of the financial requirements for the trip to Italy and allowed her to work on saving for the trip to Ireland. Bollinger also credits the honors professors with being globally aware of different customs or issues in other nations, with challenging her to ask questions and be open to differences, and with teaching her skills she can apply in the real world.

The Boone Honors Program was established in 2001 under the direction of Professor Emeritus of Religion David Howell and is named in honor of former Ferrum College President Jerry Boone and his wife, Shirley. Currently under the direction of Professor of English Lana Whited, it is an interdisciplinary, liberal arts program committed to challenging students enrolled in the program, and the campus culture as a whole, to strive for excellence. Students in the program have the opportunity to study language through the intermediate level, take small multidisciplinary seminars for some of their general education requirements, work closely with professors in courses within their major or minor, present research at undergraduate research conferences, attend special dinners with visiting campus guests and speakers, and participate in special Honors social activities and trips. Besides the academic opportunities, benefits include friendships with faculty and other students from across the college who may share similar interests and passions, chances to examine and clarify values and ideals, having stimulating and broadening cultural experiences, and getting a head start on preparing for graduate school or one’s career. In addition, every student in the program is eligible to receive up to $3,000 in travel scholarship for a study abroad experience.