Jeremy Price

Percussion

Born and raised in Roanoke VA, Jeremy was initially a self-taught breakdancer turned self-taught drummer. After years of lessons, study, & performance, Jeremy landed in the hit Off-Broadway production, STOMP. Jeremy toured with the show for 17 years performing several roles and serving as the American tour’s resident director from 2016-2019. He is also the founder of Plastic Musik, a melodic based percussion ensemble devoted to taking Boomwhackers to new musical heights and promoting the importance of music education. Mr. Price currently drums for Nashville recording artist The Low Low Chariot and is an adjunct faculty member for the Ferrum College Dept. of Music. Aside from musical endeavors, Jeremy has a keen interest in health, wellness, & pushing the perceived limits of the human being through breath work, functional fitness, Yoga & Mindful meditation.