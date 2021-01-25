FacebookFlickrTwitterYouTubeInstagramLinkedIn

My name is Jacob Blaukovitch, I am from Roanoke, Virginia.  Prior to attending Ferrum College, I went to Hidden Valley High School and was a member of both the swim team and the track & field team.
I am a triple major in Chemistry, Biology, and Pre-Professional Health Sciences: Pre-med, with a minor in One Health.  I am the captain of the Men’s Swim Team here at Ferrum and have been on the team all four years that I have attended school here.  Additionally, I have been involved in the Chemistry club, Minds-n-Medicine, and Love Your Melon campus crew.
Now that I am approaching graduation, I plan to begin working next year while simultaneously starting an online master’s program in order to decide what exactly I intend to pursue in graduate school.  At this point, I am deciding among medical school, chiropractic school, or a Ph.D. related to either stem cell research or genetics.
My hobbies include reading, playing video games, weightlifting, and exploring various methods of physical therapy (e.g. Cupping, Massage Therapy, Cryotherapy, etc.).
