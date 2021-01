Jack Sheehan is a senior from Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, who attended State College Area High School. Jack is majoring in History and in Social Studies and minoring in Teacher Education, with aspirations to teach history at the secondary level.

He is a May 2021 graduate, and he plans to attend graduate school to continue his study of history.

He has been a four-year member of the Ferrum men’s lacrosse team and two-time captain.