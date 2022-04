Hello, my name is Isaiah Clark. I am from Concord, North Carolina. I will be completing a major in Recreation Leadership (Outdoor Emphasis), and a minor in Ecotourism.

I am also a member of the football and track & field teams. In the small amount of free time I have, I enjoy being outdoors, hiking, biking, and fishing.

I enjoy spending most of my time designing graphics for the athletics program and plan on adding a Graphic Design Minor.