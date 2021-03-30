In-Person Commencement Celebration Planned for Class of 2020

3/30/2021

Ferrum College announced today that it will invite members of the class of 2020 to return to campus for an in-person commencement celebration on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 6 p.m. This event will precede the College’s commencement for the Class of 2021, scheduled for Saturday, May 1. The Class of 2020 made history last year when their commencement ceremony was held virtually to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Class of 2020 graduates who participate in this year’s outdoor commencement exercise will be able to invite four guests to attend as they cross the commencement stage at Adams Stadium. Graduates will be asked to wear their regalia and will have the opportunity to take a photo with Ferrum College President David Johns. The ceremony will follow the guidelines set forth in Governor Ralph Northam’s March 17 order that allows for a limited number of guests to attend outdoor graduations.

In order to participate, class of 2020 graduates must register themselves and their guests for the event by April 28 using this link.

To find up-to-date commencement information for the class of 2020 and the class of 2021, visit www.ferrum.edu/commencement.