//Houston Astros Induct Ferrum Alumnus Billy Wagner into Sports Hall of Fame

8/12/2021

Ferrum College alumnus and Major League Baseball standout Billy Wagner was inducted into the Houston Astros Sports Hall of Fame earlier this month. He was one of six inductees, and played nine of his 16 major league seasons for the Astros.

In this Bristol Herald Courier article, it is noted that while playing for Houston, Wagner “finished fourth in the National League Cy Young Award voting in 1999 and polished off a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees in 2003, among the many highlights for a guy who was a dominant relief pitcher at the game’s highest level.”

Regarding his Astros Hall of Fame induction, Wagner said, “It’s humbling…I’m very fortunate. I played at a time where I had a lot of good players behind me and a lot of guys in front of me that got me the ball and made the plays. I’m very lucky to be here.”

Wagner played baseball for Ferrum College from 1991-1993, before being drafted into the pros. He subsequently pitched for the Houston Astros from 1995-2003, then the Philadelphia Phillies (2004-2005), New York Mets (2006-2009), Boston Red Sox (2009), and Atlanta Braves (2010). Wagner retired from baseball after finishing the 2010 season. He is also one of eight individuals that comprise the 2019 National College Baseball Hall of Fame induction class.

