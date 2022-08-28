My name is Hannah Wray. I am a freshman here at Ferrum College. My major is Pre-Professional Health Science with an emphasis in Pre-Med. With that major, I intend to become a forensic medical examiner and perform autopsies. I also have two minors, one in Forensic Spanish and the other in Spanish.

I was born and raised in Franklin County, Virginia. I grew up living beside my entire family. My whole life, all I have known is dance. I danced at a local dance academy for thirteen years. Nine of those years, I danced competitively. I also helped to start the dance team at my high school and was the captain for all four years of my high school career.

I have been busy my whole life, so I always like to have too many things to do, or I go crazy. I’m so excited about my next four years here at Ferrum!