Ferrum College Hosts Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant

Ferrum College was honored to host Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) Diana Ramirez at Ferrum College for the 2021-2022 academic year. Ramirez, who is from Mexico, taught the Spanish labs, shared her culture with the campus community, designed materials, and coordinated a language exchange between her Ferrum students and students from Mexico.

“The students had the opportunity to speak with a native speaker and immerse themselves in the culture,” said Ramirez. In addition to teaching, she was able to take two classes per semester at the College as part of the Fulbright grant, which included American History II and Literary Studies this spring.

The Fulbright FLTA Program is sponsored by the United States Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. As part of the Fulbright Foreign Student Program, the Fulbright FLTA Program is designed to develop Americans’ knowledge of foreign cultures and languages by supporting teaching assistantships in over 30 languages at hundreds of U.S. institutions of higher education. The program offers educators from over 50 countries the opportunity to develop their professional skills and gain first-hand knowledge of the U.S., its culture, and its people. U.S. campuses enhance their teaching of languages and expose students to a true understanding of people of different nations.