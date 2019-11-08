Former Ferrum College Counselor Dave Wiggins Returns to Campus as Dean of Student Success

After more than twenty years former Ferrum College counselor Dave Wiggins has returned to campus, this time in the role of the College’s new dean of Student Success.

Originally from Waynesboro, VA, Wiggins relocated to the area to serve as Ferrum College’s counselor from 1996 to 1997. “It was a great opportunity to work with outstanding people who really cared about the students,” Wiggins remembered.

In 1997, Wiggins left Ferrum College to take a job at Lewis-Gale Hospital in the Employee Assistance Program. He also taught psychology at night as an adjunct professor at Jefferson College of Health Sciences and worked part-time counseling children, teens, and adults, specializing in marital and group counseling.

He accepted a full-time counseling position at Jefferson College of Health Sciences in 1998, and eventually moved into the role of associate dean for Student Services. “I really enjoyed the position, especially working with younger students who came from disadvantaged backgrounds or older students who were returning to college to pursue a position in health care as a second career,” said Wiggins. In 2011, Wiggins returned to his private counseling practice where he worked full-time until arriving at Ferrum College again in August 2019.

Wiggins graduated from Emory and Henry College with a Bachelor of Arts in business. He also earned a Master of Education from James Madison University and a specialist degree in education from the University of Virginia. He received his doctorate degree in counseling from Virginia Tech after completing his dissertation, a clinical study involving students with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Wiggins has many layers. He enjoys playing the bass guitar, hiking, restoring old houses, photography, and reading. A favorite companion is Elsa, a German shepherd he rescued about five years ago. “Her hobbies are chasing tennis balls, waking me early in the morning before the sun comes up, being obnoxious, and eating,” said Wiggins.

Now that he’s back at Ferrum College, Wiggins is making plans. “I want to work with administration, faculty, and staff to make a difference for the College community, especially in helping students be successful. I am particularly interested in pursuing opportunities with advising, First and Second Year Experience Programs, and working with athletes,” he explained.

Wiggins is pleased to be on campus again: “The faculty, staff, and administration are very dedicated and caring and provide outstanding services for our students. My door is always open. Please feel free to stop by and visit.”