First Class of 2022 Nursing Program Graduate Passes NCLEX

Casey RaggettCasey Raggett ’22 is the first Ferrum College graduate to sit for and pass the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX). The NCLEX, developed by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, tests the competency of nursing school graduates in the U.S. and Canada.

Raggett is part of the College’s inaugural graduating class of nursing students in the pre-licensure BSN program, which prepares students to sit for the NCLEX. In addition to the pre-licensure BSN program, the College offers a 100% online RN to BSN program, which can be completed in as few as 18 months. Students accepted into the program must either hold an unencumbered RN license or be enrolled in an RN program within the Virginia Community College System.

