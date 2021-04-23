Fifteen Seniors Celebrated During Boone Honors Program Banquet

4/23/2021

On Thursday, April 22, 2021, members of the Boone Honors Program were honored during a banquet held in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room from 6 – 8:30 p.m. Special recognition went to the fifteen graduating seniors, the largest group of graduates in the program’s two-decade-long history (the previous record was ten in 2014). Of the fifteen seniors, twelve are or have been intercollegiate athletes and some competed in multiple sports. Their names are listed below.

After a welcome from BHP Program Director and Professor of English Lana Whited, President David Johns greeted guests and thanked the seniors for their efforts during their time at the College. Each senior chose a professor, not necessarily in their field of study, to share comments about the senior’s time at Ferrum College as they progressed through coursework. There was lots of laughter with a few tears. Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Aimé Sposato closed the program with heartfelt well wishes.

The Boone Honors Program was established in 2001 under the direction of David Howell, dean of arts and humanities, professor of religion, and director of faculty development, and is named in honor of former Ferrum College President Jerry Boone and his wife, Shirley.

Boone Honors Program Seniors:

Elina Matilda Baltins ’21

Bachelor of Science in pre-professional health sciences, emphasis in pre-med

swimming, track and field

Bryce Daniel Beard ’20 (December graduate)

Bachelor of Science in chemistry

Cayla Morgan Berry ’21

Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, emphasis in criminology

women’s soccer

Jacob Alan Blaukovitch ’21

Bachelor of Science in pre-professional health sciences, emphasis in pre-med

Bachelor of Science in biology

Bachelor of Science in chemistry

Samuel Ammon Chappell ’20 (December graduate)

Bachelor of Science in environmental science

swimming

Robert Sean Grande, Jr. ’21

Bachelor of Science in political science

football

Dakota Alexander Fletcher ’21

Bachelor of Science in computer information systems, emphasis in computer networks and cybersecurity

Jenna McKenzie Janicki ’21

Bachelor of Science in health and human performance, emphasis in exercise and sport studies

women’s soccer

Suzanne Huiwen Maines ’21

Bachelor of Arts in Spanish

Camden Vinson Mariotti ’21

Bachelor of Science in health and human performance, emphasis in exercise science

football

Alexzondra Lena Mattson ’21

Bachelor of Science in pre-professional health sciences, emphasis in pre-med

women’s soccer

John Francis Sheehan, IV ’21

Bachelor of Science in social studies

men’s lacrosse, football

Nancy Kathryn Shoaf ’21

Bachelor of Science in environmental science

swimming

Hannah Elizabeth Smith ’21

Bachelor of Science in environmental science

swimming

Victoria Katherine Wagner ’20 (December graduate)

Bachelor of Science in pre-professional health sciences, emphasis in pre-therapy

swimming