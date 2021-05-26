Ferrum’s Madden-McAfee Named Academic All-America

5/26/2021

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) has announced its 2020-21 Men’s Basketball Academic All-America Team and Ferrum College’s Kajuan Madden-McAfee has been named to the second team.

This is Madden-McAfee’s first such honor. Two weeks ago, he was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District V first team, which advanced him to the Academic All-America ballot.

Madden-McAfee is Ferrum’s first ever Academic All-American in the sport of men’s basketball, and the College’s eighth overall honoree.

Ferrum’s Academic All-Americans

2000 – Elizabeth Adams, 3rd team (women’s soccer & tennis)

2006 – Dustin Hamoy, 2nd team (football)

2007 – Wilson Paine, 1st team (men’s tennis)

2012 – Paul Jaglowski, 1st team (baseball)

2015 – Hank Parsley – 1st team (baseball)

2015 – Morgan Funck, 2nd team (women’s soccer)

2018 – Brian Mann, 2nd team (football)

2021 – Kajuan Madden-McAfee, 2nd team (men’s basketball)

Madden-McAfee was the Old Dominion Athletic Conference/Virginia Farm Bureau Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 season. He was one of three recipients at Ferrum this year, including Katie Shoaf in women’s swimming and Josh Greenway in baseball. Madden-McAfee was named to the ODAC All-Conference Team after averaging 15.6 points per game this season and shooting almost 44% from behind the three-point line.

Madden-McAfee helped lead the Panthers to a 7-6 overall record this season, including a 5-4 mark in the ODAC. The Panthers advanced to the ODAC Tournament semifinals for the first time in any sport this season, Ferrum’s third in the league. Ferrum is led by Head Coach Tyler Sanborn, who recently completed his fourth season at the helm of the men’s basketball program.

A senior from Harrisonburg, Virginia, Madden-McAfee majored in applied mathematics with an Educational Studies minor. With the NCAA providing blanket waivers for all student-athletes during the 2020-21 academic year, Madden-McAfee has the option of returning to play in 2021-22.

Visit www.ferrumpanthers.com for more.