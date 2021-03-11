Madison Brown ’21 Accepted Into UPIKE’s Master of Social Work Program

3/11/2021

Ferrum College senior and Franklin County native Madison Brown ’21 has become the first Ferrum student to enroll in the University of Pikeville’s Master of Social Work (MSW) program as a result of a partnership forged in July 2020 between Ferrum and UPIKE.

“I learned about this opportunity by reading Ferrum’s website,” said Brown. “I’d never actually heard of UPIKE before but the information on Ferrum’s site encouraged me to apply. I found out I was accepted on February 12.”

The agreement between the two institutions states that UPIKE will reserve one seat in its MSW program each academic year for a Ferrum student who meets all early admissions requirements. UPIKE’s offer of admission is open to Ferrum students who have earned a Bachelor of Social Work (BSW), as well as those who have earned a bachelor’s degree in any other field, provided that those students have 21 credit hours in liberal studies.

After her graduation from Ferrum College this upcoming May, Brown will enroll in UPIKE’s 30-hour advanced standing online MSW program for students who hold a BSW. UPIKE also offers a 60-hour program for students who have a bachelor’s degree in a field other than social work. Brown has also accepted a position as a family services specialist with the local Franklin County Social Services Department and will begin her new job on May 12.

Brown’s academic advisor at Ferrum, Assistant Professor and Director of the Social Work program Martha Haley-Bowling, is proud of Brown’s acceptance. “Maddie is a diligent student with a strong work ethic that will help her excel in graduate school,” said Haley-Bowling.

“I love the social work program at Ferrum,” said Brown. “I knew I wanted to help other people. Ferrum has given me a wide variety of experiences that really made me feel prepared for my future.”

Learn more about Ferrum College’s BSW program here.

Learn more about the agreement between Ferrum and UPIKE here.