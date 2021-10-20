///Ferrum Students Attend NACA Leadership Conference

10/20/2021

From Thursday, September 30 through Saturday, October 2, four Ferrum College students voluntarily attended the National Association for Campus Activities (NACA) Leadership Conference held in Winston-Salem, NC.

During the conference, the students networked with other student groups from other colleges, attended training sessions and honed leadership skills, and previewed performances and demonstrations from engaging speakers and programs which could be brought to Ferrum’s campus.

“The NACA Conference was a fun experience, it was my first time going and I enjoyed every second of it,” said Andre Williams ’22, who serves as senior class president. “It was helpful talking to other schools and getting to know how they do things and comparing ideas. I hope the ideas we gathered will help us bring some freshness to campus. I’m thankful to Ferrum College for this opportunity.”

“The NACA conference was an excellent experience for our student leaders,” said Director of Student Activities Justin Muse ’05. “They learned how to plan activities in order to receive the most engagement and create unity on campus. It was a pleasure to accompany them to this conference.”

Learn more about NACA here.