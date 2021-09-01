Ferrum Housekeepers & Students Volunteer for Campus Projects

9/1/2021

Over the summer, the Ferrum College campus community continued to live out its motto, Not Self, But Others.

Just in time for students to arrive back on campus, two Ferrum College housekeepers voluntarily refreshed the Chapman Residence Hall parking lines. Also, under the direction of Head Football Coach Cleive Adams ’02, a group of students painted Hillcrest Apartments on campus after the units had been renovated.

Housekeepers Dot Crook and Cindy Hudson, who are responsible for cleaning Chapman Hall each day, wanted to make their building look as good as possible. They noticed that the parking lot lines needed repainting, so the pair used the change they had found while cleaning Chapman to purchase paint and supplies. Then they set to work hand painting lines and making sure the lot was as fresh as their building.

“They also trim bushes, weed plant beds, and more,” said Director of Physical Plant Brad Bishop. “Even though the Housekeeping staff is quite busy, they perform these jobs as they find a few minutes here and there throughout the year.”

Coach Adams’ group of students painted Hillcrest Apartments after contractors completed updates to the HVAC system, with lighting updates, new metal doors, and upgrades to bathrooms and the exterior buildings.

“My vision is to have 30 young men stay on campus each summer, working to help take care of our campus. Retention is the most important ingredient to sustain a program over time and the momentum of having young men excited about staying all summer can be contagious,” explained Adams. Regarding the work his players did, Adams said, “Once we finished a few units, we developed a game plan and took advantage of what certain guys did well, utilizing their strengths as we moved through each unit. We put a lot of paint on the walls up there!”

Bishop is also proud of his team. He said, “There are a lot of Physical Plant staff, as well as many across this campus, that go above and beyond the responsibilities that are defined in their job descriptions. In my opinion, they are the embodiment of Not Self, But Others.”