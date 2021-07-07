///Ferrum Foundations Experience Makes “Transition to College Life Less Daunting”

7/7/2021

The following article was written by Director of Academic Outreach and Athletics Initiatives Tom Steele, who also directs the Ferrum Foundations program.

Having a strong academic foundation is a cornerstone of success in college. The Ferrum Foundations program provides academic strategies that will ensure success at Ferrum College and beyond. Many first-year students come to college without the mindset and skill set required to transition from high school academics to the demands of the college-level classroom. Foundations helps bridge this academic gap. During the program, students learn academic strategies from successful upperclassmen, Ferrum professors, and staff members. The goal of Foundations is to make the transition to college life and academics less daunting.

Ferrum Foundations is a two-day experience. This year, students will arrive on August 16, 2021 to begin the program, which will take place August 17 and 18. Students will learn about developing relationships with professors and advisors, where to find academic success resources on campus, and how to employ strategies to reach their scholarly potential. The program is fast-paced, filled with useful information, and offers fun evening opportunities to round out the experience.

Rising senior Chelsea Zizzi ’22 participated in Foundations as a freshman and served as a peer mentor as a sophomore at Ferrum College. Chelsea shared, “I met some of my best friends through the Foundations program, who have been able to help me in both the academic world and the social world.” Making connections and developing success strategies are the focus of this two-day head start on success.

To learn more and to register for Ferrum Foundations, visit this webpage, which includes information about the program and an online application. For additional information, contact Tom Steele at tsteele@ferrum.edu.